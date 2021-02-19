Advertisement

Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical...
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. They will dress in sparkling new looks custom made for the 18-month event, highlighted by embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle on multi-toned, EARidescent fabric punctuated with pops of gold.(Source: Disney, Matt Stroshane, photographer)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World in Florida turns 50 in October.

To help celebrate, Mickey and Minnie will be wearing flashier threads and iconic structures such as the Cinderella Castle and the golf-ball-like Spaceship Earth are getting new lighting.

Disney officials on Friday unveiled the first details of how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.

Plans for the 18-month celebration which starts in October are being made amid one of the toughest stretches the sprawling theme park resort has faced in its nearly 50 years.

Last fall, the company announced layoffs for 28,000 workers from its parks division due to limits on attendance and other pandemic-related issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow (R) confers with his attorney, Derek Yarbrough, in this 2018 photo.
Reverend Kenneth Glasgow’s murder charge dropped

Latest News

A suspicious bag outside an Ohio church reveals a cat and six kittens inside.
Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’
A suspicious bag outside an Ohio church reveals a cat and six kittens inside.
Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP
President Joe Biden teases goal of normalcy from pandemic.
Biden teases goal of normalcy from pandemic
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
2 dead after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport