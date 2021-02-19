Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a very happy birthday surprise for a DeFuniak Springs man when he found out he won $2 million on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say Tamur Campbell claimed the prize one week before his 38th birthday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.

Campbell bought his ticket at the Highway 83 General Store in DeFuniak Springs.

Lottery officials say scratch-off games are an important part of the lottery’s portfolio, making up about 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow (R) confers with his attorney, Derek Yarbrough, in this 2018 photo.
Reverend Kenneth Glasgow’s murder charge dropped

Latest News

On the dotted line: Providence Christian's Abe Chancellor and Adleigh Mayes ink college...
On the dotted line: Providence Christian's Abe Chancellor and Adleigh Mayes ink college scholarships
On the dotted line: Rico Dozier signs with Faulkner University
On the dotted line: Rico Dozier signs with Faulkner University
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
Two dead in Montgomery plane crash
Officials say that kind of exposure could lead to a more global presence for the university.
Troy University’s terra cotta warriors featured on national Chinese television
Motobilt
City of Ozark donates building to local business who is exceeding expectations