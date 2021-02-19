Advertisement

Biden administration seeks to drop lawsuit by Mo Brooks

Congressman Mo Brooks
Congressman Mo Brooks(WAFF)
By Kellie Miller, WAFF
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Biden’s attorneys are arguing that the state of Alabama cannot stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including undocumented immigrants in the House count. But Alabama congressman Mo Brooks is not backing down.

Brooks has made it clear for the past three years where he stands on this matter. In 2018, he filed a lawsuit to stop illegal immigrants from counting in Alabama’s census numbers. The Trump administration also fought hard to prevent the census from counting undocumented immigrants.

This week, the judge in this case asked for an update, and the White House said the suit should be dismissed or at least put on hold until we hear from census officials.

Experts believe Alabama may lose a congressional seat once these census numbers are calculated, especially if illegal immigrants in other states are counted. The Trump administration issued a memo trying to prevent that, but it was shot down in court last year.

The Biden administration says Alabama losing a congressional seat is just speculation right now.

Any ruling in this case would only affect the numbers used for dividing up congressional seats. It would not affect other ways the 2020 census figures are used.

See more from our partners at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/02/19/biden-administration-seeks-drop-lawsuit-by-mo-brooks/

