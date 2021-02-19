Advertisement

Arrest made in Cowarts DG Robbery

Andrew Harris, Jr.
Andrew Harris, Jr.(Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for a recent armed robbery at the Dollar General store in Cowarts.

21-year-old Andrew Cornelius Harris, Jr. of Midland City has been arrested and charged with robbery 1st degree.

Investigators say Harris entered the Dollar General store just before 10:00 PM on February 14 and attempted to rob the clerks. HCSO has released store surveillance video of a suspect they identified as Harris shooting toward an employee as he ran for safety at the back of the building.

According to law enforcement, a search at a home in Midland City led to evidence that tied Harris to the robbery.

Harris is being held in the Houston County Jail with holds for unrelated charges in Dale County. He may be facing charges in other jurisdictions as well.

The case is still under investigation by Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

