Alabama’s Attorney General is not considering a senate run

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spent the evening acknowledging the work of the Wiregrass Angel House. He delivered the keynote address to the violent crime victims advocate group.

General Marshall discussed what the state is doing to address the crime problem and the initiatives they have to meet the needs of victims.

Beyond that, he spoke about his very own future plans. General Marshall’s name has been mentioned as a possible candidate for U.S Senator Richard Shelby’s seat. Tonight he put those rumors to rest.

“I’m very blessed to serve the people’s Attorney General and I hope they will let me continue to do that for four more years,” General Marshall said.

He discussed with WTVY some of the pressing issues the facing Alabama.

