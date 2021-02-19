Advertisement

Alabama virus hospitalizations hit lowest point since fall

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but officials are growing concerned about virus variants.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The number of people in Alabama hospitals because of the coronavirus has dipped to its lowest point since late autumn.

Numbers released Thursday show 1,003 people were in state hospitals with COVID-19. More than 3,000 were hospitalized in early January.

Dr. Don Williamson is president of the Alabama Hospital Association. He says the numbers are a positive sign, but cautions that people still need to take precautions to prevent the virus’s spread.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said there are at least eight cases involving a highly transmissible variant of the virus that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

