After A Chilly Start Friday Sunshine Returns For The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Off to a cool start for Friday clouds will stick around through the morning but sun returns this afternoon. Temperatures wont warm up much today look for low 50s across the area but by the end of the weekend we will be in the low 60s. Chance of showers on Monday but doesn’t look like it will amount to much then we really start warming up by the middle of next week.

TODAY – Morning clouds, clearing by the afternoon. High near 52°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low around 29°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 58°. Winds NW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. High: 63° Low: 47°

MON: Mostly sunny, chance of a shower. High: 68° Low: 36° 30% TUE: Sunny. High: 65° Low: 40° WED: Sunny. High: 72 Low: 46° THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers in the evening High: 77° Low: 58° 20% FRI: Showers possible. High: 66° Low: 46° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 feet.

