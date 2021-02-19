Advertisement

ADPH: No COVID-19 vaccine delays from inclement weather

COVID-19 case numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health on Feb. 18, 2021.
COVID-19 case numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health on Feb. 18, 2021.(Source: WSFA)
By Jonathan Grass, WSFA
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Any delays in COVID-19 vaccine distribution brought on by the harsh winter weather impacting several parts of the country won’t impact Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH says there was no loss of vaccine in Alabama due to the inclement weather.

This follows a notification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that if a delay occurs in the normal distribution schedule for a second dose, those doses may be administered up to 42 days after the first one.

ADPH officials say they are ensuring that Alabamians will have the opportunity to get their second doses over the next two weeks. This may include providing extended clinic hours as staffing availability permits.

ADPH is also reminding the public that many county health departments are no longer offering first doses, only second doses to those at highest risk and whose shots are already scheduled.

The state expects to receive more than 90,0000 vaccine doses for the week of Feb. 21-27, but officials say there is still a relative lack of vaccine for providers.

Health officials ask that if you cannot make your appointment or have received your vaccination elsewhere to please cancel your appointment so other may use those appointment slots.

The latest demographic information can be found on the vaccine distribution dashboard.

So far, 1,032,175 vaccines have been delivered to the state with 685,870 doses administered. More than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during the week of Feb. 7-13.

Since March, there have been 484,365 COVID-19 cases in the state and 9,424 COVID-19-related deaths.

There have been 44,541 hospitalizations as of Feb. 17.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/18/adph-no-covid-vaccine-delays-inclement-weather/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates dies from COVID-19
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified

Latest News

With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says
As the 2020-2021 school year approaches, systems are trying to figure out a plan that will help...
Employees at Houston County Schools receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but officials are growing concerned about...
Alabama virus hospitalizations hit lowest point since fall
Covid-19 vaccine
Is there growing immunity taking place to COVID-19?