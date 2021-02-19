ADPH: No COVID-19 vaccine delays from inclement weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Any delays in COVID-19 vaccine distribution brought on by the harsh winter weather impacting several parts of the country won’t impact Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH says there was no loss of vaccine in Alabama due to the inclement weather.

This follows a notification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that if a delay occurs in the normal distribution schedule for a second dose, those doses may be administered up to 42 days after the first one.

ADPH officials say they are ensuring that Alabamians will have the opportunity to get their second doses over the next two weeks. This may include providing extended clinic hours as staffing availability permits.

ADPH is also reminding the public that many county health departments are no longer offering first doses, only second doses to those at highest risk and whose shots are already scheduled.

The state expects to receive more than 90,0000 vaccine doses for the week of Feb. 21-27, but officials say there is still a relative lack of vaccine for providers.

Health officials ask that if you cannot make your appointment or have received your vaccination elsewhere to please cancel your appointment so other may use those appointment slots.

The latest demographic information can be found on the vaccine distribution dashboard.

So far, 1,032,175 vaccines have been delivered to the state with 685,870 doses administered. More than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during the week of Feb. 7-13.

Since March, there have been 484,365 COVID-19 cases in the state and 9,424 COVID-19-related deaths.

There have been 44,541 hospitalizations as of Feb. 17.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/18/adph-no-covid-vaccine-delays-inclement-weather/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.