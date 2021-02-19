Abbeville Christian captures AISA Class A state championship
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Abbeville Christian girls basketball team made history on Thursday by winning the AISA Class A state championship 49-48 over Pickens Academy, marking the first state title for the Generals in girls basketball.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.