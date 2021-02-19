6th Annual Deese Memorial Boston Butt and Rib Sale

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

One week from today, The 6th annual Adam Deese Memorial Boston Butt and Rib Sale kicks off in Dothan, benefiting the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center.

The sale begins Thursday, February 25 and runs through Saturday, February 27 in the former Southside K-Mart parking lot.

The Deese Family began the fundraiser in 2016 to honor the memory of their son, Adam, who was killed in a car accident 22-years ago. In return, all of the proceeds each year benefit the Child Advocacy Center in Dothan.

Boston butts are $30 and ribs are being sold for $2. No pre-orders will be available, but the plan is to sell until sold out.

For more information on the event contact Todd Deese at (334)-685-2966.

For more information on Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center visit their website, or contact Lindsey Wagner at (334) 671-1779.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.