What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Of course it’s always encouraged to pay attention to your body and see a doctor if something seems off.

But it turns out both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19 are resulting in a temporary side affect that can be alarming.

According to a Senior Oncologist at Clearview Cancer Institute, the vaccine can cause lymph nodes to swell.

That’s because vaccines stimulate the immune system, which the lymph nodes are part of.

Dr. Marshall Schredder tells us some people will experience swelling under their arm for a few days, but this is nothing to panic about it.

But here’s the confusion, the swelling of lymph nodes is a sign of cancer.

That’s why he recommends people postpone any regular mammogram screenings after getting the vaccine.

“It’s not just the COVID vaccine, a lot of vaccines will produce the same thing, a transient swelling of the lymph nodes. so if you’re getting screening mammography, it would be preferable to wait four to six weeks after the last shot,” Dr. Schredder said.

Dr. Schreeder wants to stress, postponing annual screenings for four weeks after the vaccine is recommended, but do not wait to see a doctor if you find any lumps in your breasts.

