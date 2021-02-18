Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard announces U.S. Senate candidacy

(Press Release) -- Trump administration official Lynda Blanchard, a Montgomery native who served as U.S. ambassador to First Lady Melania Trump’s home country of Slovenia, released an online video on Thursday announcing her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Richard Shelby.

In the video, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/gK4WJmFcO8c, Blanchard said she is running in order to continue the “Make America Great Again” agenda and preserve President Trump’s “America First” policies.

“If you’re sick of career politicians, insiders, and swamp creatures that stand for socialism or cheerlead censorship, then I’m asking for your vote to stand strong for Alabama by sending a true outsider to the Senate,” Blanchard said. “My pledge to you is simple: together, guided by God’s blessings and your support, we will give the Swamp a heckuva dose of the common sense and conservative principle that it needs to truly ‘Make America Great Again’ – just like President Trump did.” Securing our nation’s borders, lowering the tax burden on working families, and protecting religious freedoms, Second Amendment gun rights, the lives of the unborn, and the liberty to speak freely without threat of being “cancelled” are among the issues she said will serve as the foundation of her campaign.Much like Trump famously self-funded his 2016 presidential candidacy, Blanchard is making an initial $5 million deposit in her Senate campaign committee to ensure she has the resources necessary to compete for the Republican nomination and win.Blanchard’s campaign is being led by Jeff Roe and Ethan Zorfas of Axiom Strategies, who served as the lead consultants on Coach Tommy Tuberville’s successful U.S. Senate campaign.

Recruited to join the Trump administration and nominated as U.S. ambassador to Slovenia in 2018, Blanchard, who is 61-years-old, held the diplomatic post until the Biden inauguration. As ambassador, she pressured Slovenia to maintain its NATO obligations, which was a major foreign policy initiative promoted by President Trump, and shepherded several bilateral agreements.

A skilled and successful businesswoman, the lifelong Alabama resident co-founded B&M Management, a Montgomery-based real estate investment management company currently valued at more than $1 billion, in 1993.Blanchard’s Christian calling to aid children both domestically and internationally led her to co-found and serve as CEO of the 100X Development Foundation beginning in 2004. The foundation seeks innovative ways to combat child poverty and is responsible for establishing orphanages, creating sustainable food production programs, and funding on-going charitable efforts that have improved the lives of thousands of families in 16 countries around the globe. It also supports multiple charities and programs serving children and vulnerable populations throughout Alabama.She is the mother of eight - four grown biological children and four adopted children.A board member of several charities and education programs, Blanchard earned a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Auburn University and is fluent in five computer programming languages.