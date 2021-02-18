State health officials in Jackson County reschedule Vaccination Clinic due to weather

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) -

Due to the threat of severe weather, The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County has rescheduled Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Friday, February 19th, 2021.

In a press release on Wednesday, Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin apologized for the inconvenience of the rescheduling; however, stated that she, “felt obligated to do so in order to protect the health and safety of both the individuals receiving the vaccine, as well as the Health Department staff.”

All appointments scheduled for Thursday will be honored at the same times on Friday and individuals receiving second doses are asked to bring the Vaccination Administration Record card they were given when they received their first dose.

Additionally, those with appointments will not need to arrive early due to fears of not receiving their second dose.

If you have an appointment, the Jackson County Health Department says a dose will be available for you.

Anyone ages 65 or older who would like to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at this location, is asked to call 1-866-201-4069 or visit https://myvaccine.fl.gov/ to register.

