Showers And Storms Today

SYNOPSIS – Showers and storms move through the area this morning some could be strong to severe at times, showers will continue throughout the day. Today’s high will be around the noon hour, turning cooler tonight. As we start looking at the weekend we dry out and warm up moving into Saturday and Sunday. The 70 degree mark is not to far out of sight

TODAY – Strong to severe thunderstorms early, showers the rest of the day. High near 61°. Winds SE at 10 mph.

TONIGHT – Showers end late. Low around 37°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 52°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 58°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 63°

MON: Chance of showers. Low: 47° High: 68° 30% TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 64°

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 40° High: 72 THU: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 74°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 20 kts. Seas 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul,

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul,

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.