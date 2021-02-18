Advertisement

Pet portrait fundraiser to benefit Wiregrass Humane Society

These pictures will help care for the animals at the Wiregrass Humane Society.
These pictures will help care for the animals at the Wiregrass Humane Society.
By Ashley Brown
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Humane Society is always in need of food and supplies and right now they also could use blankets and pet beds.

To top it off the humane society must cover vet bills of their animals who have medical needs, illnesses, and injuries.

To help, on Saturday, Dear Violet Photography is hosting a pet portrait fundraiser to benefit the Wiregrass Humane Society.

With a $35 donation, you will get a professional 8X10 portrait of or with your pet, and your money will go towards helping sick animals.

“You’ll be very proud to have a keepsake of your pet. Kim the photographer had actually done a photoshoot of us that had my golden retriever in it a couple of years ago and she, unfortunately, got cancer and passed away and I’m just so happy now that I have that photo to keep of her,” says Wiregrass Humane Society board member Tammy Curtiss.

The fundraiser will be held at Porter Hardware in Downtown Dothan from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments are not necessary.

