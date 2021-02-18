Parts of the Wiregrass under Tornado Watch until 3pm

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Wiregrass under a Tornado Watch until 3pm Central Time this afternoon.

The watch includes Jackson and Bay Counties in the Florida panhandle and Early and Seminole Counties in Southwest Georgia. The watch for Geneva and Houston Counties in Alabama was allowed to expire at 8am.

The 4Warn Storm Team will be following the storms. You can use the weather section of our website at this link, and also download the free 4Warn Weather App on Apple or Android. That app is free.

