Parton says no (for now) to statue at Tennessee Capitol

The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state Capitol grounds.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(Gray News) – Dolly Parton is nixing the idea of the legislature putting a statue of the country star on state Capitol grounds in Tennessee.

She politely rejected the notion in a statement released on social media.

“I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” Parton said. “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

But the entertainer isn’t totally ruling out the idea.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

This month, the country star said she was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump Administration but turned it down both times.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Parton is a 50-time Grammy nominee and nine-time winner.

She’s also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

