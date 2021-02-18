One arrested in Wednesday night stabbing death in DeFuniak Springs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (Press Release) - A 911 call from a suspect results in the arrest of a 35-year-old in DeFuniak Springs Wednesday.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to McLeod Road around 4:30 pm in reference to a call into 911 from a male subject who stated he had stabbed a woman in the neck. The caller stated the victim was beyond help.

When deputies arrived, they located Thomas McDonald, 35, and the victim, a 68-year-old woman, seated in a chair deceased with a knife wound to her neck.

Thomas McDonald, 35, was transported to the Walton County Jail and charged with homicide. (Source: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

A search warrant was completed for the residence and an arrest warrant was submitted and signed by the judge.

McDonald was transported to the Walton County Jail and charged with homicide. At first appearance this morning he was given no bond.

