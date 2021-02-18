Advertisement

Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

The behavior is known as icing or snorkeling

An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing alligators frozen in the water with their snouts sticking out.(Source: David Arbour/Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(Gray News) – Alligators in Oklahoma are making the best of a frigid situation.

With temperatures in the state below freezing for 10 straight days and below zero at times, the reptiles have had to resort to basic instincts to survive.

David Arbour with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation posted pictures to Facebook showing the gators frozen in the water at the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with only their snouts sticking out.

Caption

The behavior is known as icing or snorkeling.

During this phase, the alligators also go into brumation, a dormant period to conserve energy. It’s like hibernation in mammals.

When things warm up, the critters will return to their normal activities.

