Madison County man famous for mowing lawns, now shoveling snow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rodney Smith Jr. is known across the country as the man who mows lawns for those in need.

He’s now helping those impacted by winter storms, and encouraging others to serve.

“It’s like a whole army of volunteers. Kids are getting out there and doing something positive. We’re just trying to encourage kids to learn how to give back. Right now, I think we’re on that path. We have 1,400 kids out there making a difference n their community,” said Smith.

These kids aren’t just from Alabama though.

McKenzie is from Oklahoma, Gavin is from Indiana, Brady and Max are from Kansas. These are just some of the people from around the country who are accepting Rodney’s challenge.

They’re using shovels, clearing snow from driveways and helping the elderly, disabled, Veterans, and single parents who are in need during this winter storm.

“Right now, we have about 1400 kids nationwide taking part in it. That includes kids from eight different countries. They’re getting out there, mowing lawns, there snow shoveling and raking leaves,” said Smith.

Some of the people participating have even posted photos to Rodney’s Twitter page.

He never imagined so many people would follow his example, one shovel at a time.

“I just want to encourage parents to sign their kids up and get them out there and do something positive for the community,” said Smith.

If you want your child to sign up and take part in this challenge to shovel driveways, mow lawns or help those in need, all you have to do is visit this website and sign up. https://weareraisingmen.com/

