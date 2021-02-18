Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County teen is dead after a Thursday morning crash.

State troopers say the crash happened around 5:23 AM on Houston County Road 75 about 12 miles east of Dothan.

The victim was driving a 2018 Kia Rio. Troopers say the teen from Cowarts went off the roadway, then overcorrected, lost control, and crashed into a tree.

