Geneva downs St. James 73-56

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Panthers advanced to the first round of regionals with a 73-56 victory Wednesday over St. James.

Tyrese McIntyre led the way for the Panthers with 20 points. Damion Kemmerlin pitched in 17 and Trevon Kemmerlin added 16.

Geneva will host Dallas County in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.