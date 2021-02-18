Advertisement

Geneva downs St. James 73-56

By Justin McNelley
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Panthers advanced to the first round of regionals with a 73-56 victory Wednesday over St. James.

Tyrese McIntyre led the way for the Panthers with 20 points. Damion Kemmerlin pitched in 17 and Trevon Kemmerlin added 16.

Geneva will host Dallas County in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan
Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was...
Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery

Latest News

Geneva downs St. James 73-56
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
Young Montgomery native first from state to make U.S. Ski team.
Young Montgomery native first from state to make U.S. Ski team
The University of Central Florida has announced the hiring of former Auburn head coach Gus...
It’s official: Malzahn lands head coaching job at UCF
Carroll advances to Sweet 16 with win over Charles Henderson
Carroll advances to Sweet 16 with win over Charles Henderson