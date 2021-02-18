Advertisement

Fort Rucker says goodbye to a long time training aircraft

By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 28 years, that’s how long the TH-67 Creek has been flying the skies of the Wiregrass. Now the UH-72 Lakota will be taking over.

“It’s the day that a lot of aviators are watching their first love leave our inventory this is the helicopter that was the first helicopter for about 90 percent of our serving aviators in our Army today,” said LTC. Keith Hill – Commander of 1/223rd.

The TH-67 has served as the longest training helicopter for Army aviators.

“Well it has been in continuous training since 1993 as the trainer for the Army and when the Lakota came in it came in as one of our newer helicopters then it started phasing toward it being one of our trainers,” said Kenneth Tilley – Army Aviation branch historian for Fort Rucker.

While both serve as trainer aircraft, the Lakota and the TH-67 do have their differences. From the motors to even the way one would control the aircraft.

“Quite a bit of differences it’s a little bit more squirrelly meaning the controls just feel looser it takes a little bit more finesseful management to keep these helicopters stable as opposed to some of our more advanced helicopters,” said Hill.

The Lakota is looked at as an easier transition aircraft for the pilots due to it’s technology upgrades. The TH-67, however, will be one that many miss.

“More often than not guys who have flown both they miss this they miss the mastery of a more challenging helicopter,” said Hill.

And for those that have heard stories, but will not be able to fly the TH-67 themselves say they are feeling a little bummed.

The last class to train in this aircraft is the class 2023. And the very last flight for the th-67 will be it’s flight to it’s new owner. The aircraft will be auctioned off or bought by other agencies.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan
Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was...
Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
TH-67 Retirement
TH-67 Retirement
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in this February 16, 2021 photo.
John Merrill flirts with U.S. Senate run