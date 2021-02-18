Fort Rucker says goodbye to a long time training aircraft

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 28 years, that’s how long the TH-67 Creek has been flying the skies of the Wiregrass. Now the UH-72 Lakota will be taking over.

“It’s the day that a lot of aviators are watching their first love leave our inventory this is the helicopter that was the first helicopter for about 90 percent of our serving aviators in our Army today,” said LTC. Keith Hill – Commander of 1/223rd.

The TH-67 has served as the longest training helicopter for Army aviators.

“Well it has been in continuous training since 1993 as the trainer for the Army and when the Lakota came in it came in as one of our newer helicopters then it started phasing toward it being one of our trainers,” said Kenneth Tilley – Army Aviation branch historian for Fort Rucker.

While both serve as trainer aircraft, the Lakota and the TH-67 do have their differences. From the motors to even the way one would control the aircraft.

“Quite a bit of differences it’s a little bit more squirrelly meaning the controls just feel looser it takes a little bit more finesseful management to keep these helicopters stable as opposed to some of our more advanced helicopters,” said Hill.

The Lakota is looked at as an easier transition aircraft for the pilots due to it’s technology upgrades. The TH-67, however, will be one that many miss.

“More often than not guys who have flown both they miss this they miss the mastery of a more challenging helicopter,” said Hill.

And for those that have heard stories, but will not be able to fly the TH-67 themselves say they are feeling a little bummed.

The last class to train in this aircraft is the class 2023. And the very last flight for the th-67 will be it’s flight to it’s new owner. The aircraft will be auctioned off or bought by other agencies.

