Florida representative calling for flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh

Wednesday, following the death of Rush Limbaugh, Florida representative, Anthony Sabatini...
Wednesday, following the death of Rush Limbaugh, Florida representative, Anthony Sabatini (R-Clermont), has called on Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the talk radio host.(KALB)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, following the death of Rush Limbaugh, Florida representative, Anthony Sabatini (R-Clermont), has called on Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the talk radio host.

A year go, Limbaugh announced that he had lung cancer, and his death was announced on his show by his wife, Kathryn.

In a letter published on his Twitter account, Rep. Sabatini requested that all flags across the state be lowered “in honor of a radio icon and great Floridian.”

Rep. Sabatini Tweeted that, ”Rush was a relentless champion of America and of civic engagement” and called Limbaugh a “champion of of the Constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot.”

