Dothan Pediatric Clinic receives second dose vaccine allotment

The vaccine clinic will again be at the Houston County Farm Center.
The vaccine clinic will again be at the Houston County Farm Center starting Feb. 22 through March 5.
The vaccine clinic will again be at the Houston County Farm Center starting Feb. 22 through March 5. This is for second dose patients.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Pediatric Clinic will be back at the Houston County Farm Center administering vaccines next week.

The state has provided the clinic with their second dose allotment.

“So, right now, the state has sent us enough doses to administer our second dose to everyone who we have given the first,” Tera Knighton, certified pediatric nurse practitioner, said. “But we at this time do not have any doses to administer a first dose.”

The clinic will begin on Monday, Feb. 22, and run through Monday, March 5. They say the process will be the same as before, when patients received their first dose they received a fact sheet with the date of return on it.

The clinic asks for patients to come at the same time they came for their first dose. They will open the doors at 8:15 a.m. and administer vaccines until about 4:00 p.m.

“I think everything went great the first dose,” Knighton said. “We had lots of people come in, over 300 in one day and we were able to get them in and out and I really think everything went great. So, we’re hoping for the same thing in the next couple of weeks.”

The clinic is waiting to hear from the state if they will receive any more allotments of the first dose in the future, until then this clinic is only for their second dose patients.

