Clouds Into Friday, But Sun Will Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
David Paul
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers continue into the overnight before ending. The clouds will hold tough through midday Friday, before some afternoon sunshine returns. The weekend looks great with cold nights and sunny, mild days. Our pattern looks much warmer as we head through next week.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers ending late. Low near 39°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudiness into midday, then some afternoon sunshine. High near 52°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 28°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 47° High: 68° 30%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 72° 0%

THU: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

