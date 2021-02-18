Advertisement

Ala. Secretary of State co-chairs Republican commission on elections

A polling location sign reads 'vote'
A polling location sign reads 'vote'(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced Wednesday a commission on elections.

The RSLC said the commission is designed to restore confidence in what they call the “integrity of free and fair elections by working to establish policies aimed at making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

The commission, co-chaired by Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, has started identifying best practices nationwide.

“Increasing voter participation in this country will require thoughtful repairs to restore the public’s confidence in our electoral process, and we need to make the reforms necessary to regain trust in the process,” stated Alabama Secretary of State and commission co-chair John Merrill. “While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to anything, every state in the nation should be working to assess and improve their respective election laws. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this commission to be a resource for the leaders across the country who are taking the necessary steps forward to improving the process.”

The commission will use the following reform principles and input from state leaders:

  • Empowering states
  • Ensuring voter roll accuracy
  • Securing absentee and mail-in voting
  • Increasing transparency for in-person voting
  • Streamlining the canvassing process

