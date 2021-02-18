Advertisement

2 sought in armed robbery at Pike County convenience store

Anyone with information on these suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office is searching for two armed robbery suspects who were driving a...
The Pike County Sheriff's Office is searching for two armed robbery suspects who were driving a black 2016-18 Kia Forte. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)(Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the identity of two people wanted for armed robbery.

Investigators say at approximately 6:45 a.m. Jan. 25, two males in a black Kia Forte went to the Corner Store at the corner of Alabama 125 and U.S. 231.

One robber reportedly had a black semiautomatic handgun while the other had a tan and black handgun.

Investigators say one of the robbers ordered the clerk down behind the counter and demanded money while the other took liquor from the store.

According to investigators, a customer entered the store during the robbery, and the suspects ordered him down on the ground and made him crawl to a storage room. They said the robber took a pocketknife from the customer and began pulling wires from the security system out of the wall.

Investigators say a second customer went into the store and was also ordered to the storage room, but the customer started wrestling with one of the robbers, so the other robber hit the customer across the head with his firearm.

The first robber left the store and went back to the car. The other reportedly stole a customer’s truck that had been left running outside. The truck was wrecked at U.S. 231 and SA Graham Boulevard in Brundidge. The second robber was picked up by the first one in the Kia Forte.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 2016-2018 Kia Forte four-door with a squeal under the hood, like the sound a belt makes. It does not appear to have any chrome except for the front end.

Anyone with information on these suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was...
Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms

Latest News

Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates dies from COVID-19
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 18, 2021
WTVY Logo
Clouds Into Friday, But Sun Will Return
Money
State seeking to connect items, money with rightful owners
These pictures will help care for the animals at the Wiregrass Humane Society.
Pet portrait fundraiser to benefit Wiregrass Humane Society