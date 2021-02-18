2 sought in armed robbery at Pike County convenience store

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the identity of two people wanted for armed robbery.

Investigators say at approximately 6:45 a.m. Jan. 25, two males in a black Kia Forte went to the Corner Store at the corner of Alabama 125 and U.S. 231.

One robber reportedly had a black semiautomatic handgun while the other had a tan and black handgun.

Investigators say one of the robbers ordered the clerk down behind the counter and demanded money while the other took liquor from the store.

According to investigators, a customer entered the store during the robbery, and the suspects ordered him down on the ground and made him crawl to a storage room. They said the robber took a pocketknife from the customer and began pulling wires from the security system out of the wall.

Investigators say a second customer went into the store and was also ordered to the storage room, but the customer started wrestling with one of the robbers, so the other robber hit the customer across the head with his firearm.

The first robber left the store and went back to the car. The other reportedly stole a customer’s truck that had been left running outside. The truck was wrecked at U.S. 231 and SA Graham Boulevard in Brundidge. The second robber was picked up by the first one in the Kia Forte.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 2016-2018 Kia Forte four-door with a squeal under the hood, like the sound a belt makes. It does not appear to have any chrome except for the front end.

Anyone with information on these suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

