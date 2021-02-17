MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old from the Montgomery area is making history and a name for herself in the sport of aerial skiing.

Dani Loeb was born and raised in the Pintlala/Montgomery area.

Young Montgomery native first from state to make U.S. Ski team. (Source: WSFA 12 News- Dani Loeb)

“I didn’t learn how to ski really until I started doing the sport,” said Loeb.

Now, Loeb’s a competitive aerial skier and the first Alabamian to make the United States Ski Team. But, Loeb says, she didn’t just fall into the sport. She spent years as a child training to be a gymnast.

“I used to do gymnastics at United Gym Stars and Cheer in Montgomery and I was really into gymnastics. I got up to pretty high levels,” Loeb said. “It’s really good for aerials because of the whole air awareness.”

Loeb now putting the skills she learned in the past to work for her future.

“I’ve been able to travel a lot, even during COVID. We’ve been like extremely lucky, we’ve been very careful, obviously, but we’ve been really lucky to be able to travel during these times.

Loeb just got back from Russia and Belarus and is leaving for Kazakhstan in two weeks. The trips were all for competitions, where Dani and her team are seeing great success!

Young Montgomery native first from state to make U.S. Ski team. (Source: WSFA 12 News- Dani Loeb)

You can keep up Dani and the U.S. Ski Team’s competitions and success on social media.

“So this is my first year on World Cup tour, and I’ve gotten to top 12 so the first time was only a one jump comp. It was like a team event. Everyone gets a shot to do at least one jump. And so that was my first time getting a top 10,” Loeb said.

Loeb’s second competition was in Moscow, where she placed in the top 12 and competed in the finals.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/15/young-montgomery-native-first-state-make-us-ski-team/