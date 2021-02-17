Advertisement

Winter weather causing COVID-19 vaccine shipment delays in Ga.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The recent severe winter weather across the United States is impacting shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

DPH says it received notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were held back by the manufacturers due to weather. The shipments would normally arrive during the first part of the week.

According to DPH, many providers across the state – including health departments – are forced to reschedule vaccination appointments.

DPH expects that shipment delays will continue through the week. The organization has asked that shipments that had left manufacturing facilities ahead of the winter weather be released and delivered as soon as it can safely be done.

According to DPH, your provider should contact you about rescheduling your appointment. For people who were scheduled to receive second doses of vaccine and are worried about not being vaccinated at 3 or 4 weeks, the CDC says second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose.

