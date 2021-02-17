Advertisement

Tullos approved as new Enterprise City Administrator

Jonathan Tullos has been appointed the city administrator in Enterprise.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jonathan Tullos has been appointed as the new city administrator in Enterprise.

The city council approved the hire tonight during their scheduled meeting.

Tullos is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a B.S. in Business Management. After graduation, he was stationed at Fort Rucker, where he attended and completed helicopter flight school. He served as an active duty aviation officer in the United States Army before he was honorably discharged.

From there Tullos transitioned into federal employment as a Department of the Army Civilian, working for the Aviation Technical Test Center, Redstone Test Center, and The Directorate of Simulation. During this time, he earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Auburn University and completed the required courses and sat for the state exam to earn his real estate salesperson’s license in the state of Alabama.

In the private sector, Jonathan has helped to established three private companies which deal primarily with real estate and natural resource investment.

