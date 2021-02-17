South Georgia family fights for heart defect awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For many, February is about candy hearts and roses from loved ones. But for other families, February is a different type of “heart” month.

It’s American Heart Month, and it’s aimed at raising awareness for people with heart defects.

Kayla and Jeremey Hancock are raising awareness after Oliver, their 16-months-old, was born with half a heart.

At their 20 week prenatal appointment then, the Hancocks would learn more about hypoplastic left heart syndrome than they ever had before.

During Oliver’s short lifetime, he’s already had three open heart surgeries, one at 6-days-old, one at 3-months-old, and one on his first birthday.

“February is so significant to us just because of raising awareness for all heart defects, not just hypoplastic left heart syndrome, but you know all of the defects that people really just don’t know about because it doesn’t affect them until it affects them. So, there’s just such an underfunding with finding a cure for all heart defects, there’s just not a lot of awareness out there for people. Just like we didn’t know exactly when he was first diagnosed, most people don’t know what it is,” the Hancocks said.

