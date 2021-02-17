Advertisement

Showers & Thunderstorms Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
David Paul
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Clouds are back and so are rain chances. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with the chance for some stronger storms for the morning hours. Clouds will finally depart during the midday hours Friday, with sun for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving. Low near 50°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers and thunderstorms, with scattered PM showers. High near 67°. Winds S/NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers ending late, clouds linger. Low near 37°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Morning cloudiness, then some PM sun. Low: 37° High: 52° 10%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 47° High: 68° 30%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 72° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/W at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

