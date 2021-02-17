Advertisement

SEC postpones all of Thursday’s basketball games

(AP Images)
By Spencer Chrisman, WAFB
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17 that all basketball games for men and women scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 have been postponed.

Those games include LSU men’s basketball return trip to Ole Miss and LSU Women’s basketball traveling to No. 17 Kentucky.

The postponement is due to the icy weather moving through the region this week. Make-up dates for these games have not been announced.

The LSU men’s basketball team will next play on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN against the Auburn Tigers in at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements:

  • Thursday, Feb. 18
  • Ole Miss at Arkansas
  • Auburn at Mississippi State
  • LSU at Kentucky
  • Missouri at Texas A&M

SEC Men’s Basketball Postponements:

  • Thursday, February 18
  • Alabama at Texas A&M
  • LSU at Ole Miss
  • Mississippi State at Auburn

