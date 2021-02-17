Advertisement

Seattle woman, 90, walks 6 miles through snow for vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn’t keep a 90-year-old woman from her first appointment for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Seattle Times reports that Fran Goldman walked six miles round trip to get her shot.

“I have been calling to get an appointment anywhere, every morning, every afternoon and often I’ve been online at night,” Goldman said.

She finally secured a slot for Sunday morning, but Friday and Saturday a strong winter storm moved through the region, turning the city’s normally rainy streets into a winter scene of snowdrifts.

Goldman dressed in fleece pants and a short-sleeved shirt so that the nurse could get to her arm easily. Over that, she layered a fleece zip-up, then a down coat, then a rain jacket.

She then put on snow boots, took out her walking sticks and ventured onto the snowy streets.

“It was not easy going, it was challenging,” she told the newspaper.

This undated photo provided by Ruth Goldman shows Fran Goldman, a 90-year-old who couldn't be...
This undated photo provided by Ruth Goldman shows Fran Goldman, a 90-year-old who couldn't be kept from her first appointment for the coronavirus vaccine, despite a rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle.(Source: Ruth Goldman via AP)

But Goldman made it to her appointment, just five minutes late.

Her daughter Ruth Goldman, who lives in Buffalo, New York, wasn’t surprised by her mother’s actions.

“We’re outside people,” she said. “We love being outside. I was out yesterday at Lake Ontario with a wind chill of 6 degrees.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan
Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was...
Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
The day she went to the DMV for the photo, Lesley Pilgrim says she didn’t want to risk taking...
Calif. woman issued license with photo of her wearing face mask
Although the woman's license is technically valid, she will still be asked to return for a no...
DMV mistakenly issues woman license with face mask photo
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine