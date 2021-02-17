Advertisement

Police: 8 hurt in shooting near Philadelphia transit station

Police reported two recovered firearms and one person in custody.
Police reported two recovered firearms and one person in custody.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say eight people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said a 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was hit once in the stomach and multiple times in the legs shortly before 3 p.m.

Seven others, ranging from 17 to 70, were listed as stable.

Police say one man was shot in the back, two other men were hit in the legs, a man and a woman were each struck in the thigh and a teen girl was grazed in the right arm.

An eighth person later came to a hospital with a graze wound.

Police reported two recovered firearms and one person in custody.

