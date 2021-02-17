One person found dead in Freeport structure fire

FREEPORT, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal residential fire near Freeport Middle School late Tuesday night.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue were called to a home on Kylea Laird Road just after 9:30pm.

Deputies and firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a large shed behind a home that had been turned into a guest house.

Firefighters quickly made entry and began extinguishing the flames. Within minutes, Walton County Fire Rescue crews had the fire knocked down, keeping the flames from spreading to the nearby home. One body was located in the burned structure.

The State Fire Marshall’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire in conjunction with Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators. The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.