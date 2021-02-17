Advertisement

New changes approved to the Walton County beach activities ordinance

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For thousands of people who visit South Walton each year, renting a set of beach chairs is something they take for granted.

But there are questions as to whether it should be legal for beachfront property owners to allow beach vendors on their residential property.

“We’ve had public vending on private property in some areas that have caused some issues, this has brought this to the forefront, I think what the commissioners were attempting to do is try to relieve some of those issues for residents as well as property owners,” said Walton County code compliance director Tony Cornman.

Walton County commissioner Tony Anderson disagreed with the change that would make it illegal for beach vendors to rent to the public on residentially zoned private beachfront property.

“I think we’re taking away access for the public if private beachfront owners are willing to rent to the public, I think that helps us in the long run, I think if we do this we’re going to push people north of 30A to our already crowded accesses,” said Anderson.

Not only can beach vendors not rent to the public from private property, but they also must rent from beach access points that are greater than 70 linear feet.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan
Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was...
Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
TH-67 Retirement
Fort Rucker says goodbye to a long time training aircraft
TH-67 Retirement
TH-67 Retirement
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in this February 16, 2021 photo.
John Merrill flirts with U.S. Senate run