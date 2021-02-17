Advertisement

National Weather Service preliminary survey shows tornado touched down in Panama City Beach

NWS meteorologists confirm a tornado touched down in Panama City Beach.
NWS meteorologists confirm a tornado touched down in Panama City Beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A National Weather Service preliminary survey confirms a tornado touched down in Panama City Beach on Monday.

According to the survey, a brief EF-0 tornado came onshore west of Pier Park around 2 p.m.

The wind lifted bleachers and damaged poles and fencing at Frank Brown Park.

NWS surveyors estimate the tornado to have had peak winds around 85 mph. They also estimate it was 50 yards wide.

“It looks like it came onshore and did some damage right around the Pier Park area. Winds were 80-85 MPH where it was tornadic. Then it spread inland,” Tallahassee NWS Meteorologist in Charge Thomas Johnstone said. “We have damage all the way from Panama City off and on up into Washington and Jackson County.”

The survey also says damage east of the tornado was likely due to straight-line winds and could have been as high as 80 miles per hour.

NWS released a preliminary survey on Monday's storms in PCB.
NWS released a preliminary survey on Monday's storms in PCB.(NWS Tallahassee)

