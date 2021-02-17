Little Warmer Today, Storms Tomorrow

SYNOPSIS – Another chilly start this morning, but we will warm up this afternoon into the middle to upper 50s. Chance of rain increases overnight tonight with the chance of some strong to severe storms for Thursday morning. After that we dry out just in time for the weekend which looks nice with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Next rain chance moves in on Monday.

TODAY – Clouds increase later today. High near 56°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Showers are possible. Low near 50°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Early thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 52

SAT: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 58°

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 35° High: 62°

MON: Chance of showers. Low: 47° High: 67° 30% TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 63° WED: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 feet.

