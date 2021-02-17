Advertisement

It’s official: Malzahn lands head coaching job at UCF

The University of Central Florida has announced the hiring of former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.
The University of Central Florida has announced the hiring of former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.(Source: UCF Athletics)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WSFA) - Former Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn is moving on from the Plains and the Southeastern Conference after being hired for a new head coaching position.

Monday morning, the University of Central Florida tweeted confirmation of the higher with Malzahn’s hire, first with video and photos of him stepping off a jet onto a red carpet, then with a following tweet of Malzahn’s signature “Boom” phrase and a photo welcoming him to UCF.

“When I started the search process, it became very evident very quickly that, based on the conversations I had with the players last week and what they told me were looking for, Gus Malzahn was the guy for the job,” UCF vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir said. “He has won at every level, and he has coached a Heisman Trophy winner and NFL draft picks. There has never been a better time for Coach Malzahn to lead this program than right now.”

Malzahn, who was let go by Auburn in December following a 6-4 season, replaces Jason Heupel, who left the Knights to become the latest Tennessee head coach in January.

“I’m thrilled to be the head coach at UCF, and I’m truly looking forward to being part of Knight Nation,” Malzahn said. “It’s exciting to be head of a program where the future is extremely bright. I will be hitting the ground running in terms of getting to know our team and everyone else connected with UCF. Our goal is to be ready to win championships.”

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/15/its-official-malzahn-lands-head-coaching-job-ucf/

