Houston Academy downs defending champion Pike County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy Raiders knocked off the defensing Class 3A champion Pike County 56-47 to advance to the first round of regionals.

HA was lead by Kadyn Mitchell who had 31 points, 20 of those coming in the 4th quarter. His brother Kameryn Mitchell added 12.

