Here’s what to do if you’re driving and lose control on ice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From ice to snow and now back to ice, people are driving carefully and trying to stay safe in these unusual conditions.

The big danger zones are still going to be your bridges and overpasses, so if you have to drive tonight and into early tomorrow, it’s OK to drive at a snail’s pace so no one slips and slides.

Areas north of us are dealing with more ice than we are, but all it takes is a little patch that catches you off guard to cause an accident, and on local roads like this one with hills and valleys, that could be pretty nasty. State troopers told us what to do in case you do lose control.

“Don’t just jam on brakes, especially as you cross that bridge, and especially if it’s frozen over, if you feel like your vehicle slips, we ask that you just steer through it and eventually you will get off the bridge, off the ice and get back on the asphalt,” said Corporal Jeremy Burkett of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

There will be more law enforcement out and about tonight patrolling the roads.

Trooper Burkett said in general, they were impressed with Alabama citizens taking the weather seriously Monday night, and hope that Tuesday night is the same.

“We are really thankful because right now we are in the middle of a significant weather event, and we ask everyone to stay home if possible,” he said. “Of course our troopers are out across the state and troopers out on patrol say it seems like traffic is down.”

If you have to travel overnight, he says one big no-no is cruise control -- stay on high alert.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/02/17/heres-what-do-if-youre-driving-lose-control-ice/