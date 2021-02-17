Advertisement

Girls Inc of Dothan celebrates Black history

By Ashley Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s Women Crush Wednesday at Girls Inc in Dothan but instead of posting pictures of the women who inspire them, members dressed like them.

“I’m dressed as Misty Copeland because she loves and I love to ballet dance,” says member Hannah Smith.

Misty Copeland was the first Black female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater.

Other girls dressed as their favorite athletes like the fastest woman of all time Flo Jo, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, and someone out of this world, Mae Jemison.

“I’m dressed up as Kamala Harris because she is the first black vice president. It’s like very inspiring because girls and especially black girls can achieve anything,” says member Briannah Crews.

A pair of girls even dressed like Girls Inc development manager Bria Solomon.

“I’m dressed up as Ms. Bria because she was the first black northside cheer coach,” says member Ja’Zaya Franklin.

No matter if they broke local barriers or shaped history nationally, the girls believe it is important to honor them all.

“All these people behind me they’re like gone so you should celebrate them because they did stuff in the past that some kids like us don’t know about,” Jadah Reeves.

I think it’s important because all of the black heroes can’t go unrecognized,” says Crews.

Earlier in the week the girls participated in Black Girl Magic Monday, Hair Tie Tuesday, and will conclude the Black history week celebration with Throwback Thursday and Fun Friday.

