FUMC of Dothan announces ‘Ashes to Go’ for Ash Wednesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

In an abundance of caution surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members of First United Methodist Church in Dothan will be handing out sackcloth crosses this Ash Wednesday, in exchange for the traditional process where marks of ashes are imposed on the forehead.

Communications director Katie Martin, said that this unique effort will help continue their practice of safe distancing.

According to Martin, the significance behind the sackcloth comes from ancient times, where people were known to wear sackcloths as a sign of mourning and penitence.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the six-week period leading up to Easter. The ash mark tradition often represents a reminder for Christians to reflect on their life with honesty.

This year, members of the church are hoping to make it easier for those interested in receiving a sackcloth cross by offering three ‘Ashes to Go’ locations this Wednesday, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the locations listed below:

Friend Bank

The FUMC Children’s entrance

The FUMC Christian Life Center parking lot

In addition, FUMC of Dothan will hold a Wednesday evening service at 6:05 p.m. in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church on Main Street.

For more information for those who wish to worship along virtually, you can click here.

