Advertisement

Educators and business leaders in favor of Governor Ivey Pre-K recommendations

(File Photo)
(File Photo)(Source: Alabama Governor's Office)
By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Early childhood educators and business leaders across Alabama met this morning to discuss expanding Alabama’s Pre-K program.

Governor Ivey’s proposal would increase the program by over 24 million dollars, the increase would add at least 207 classrooms and help enroll more than three thousand four year old’s.

UAB has completed studies on students through ninth grade, they’ve found that Alabama first class pre-k students regardless of zip code, school or demographics are more likely to be proficient in reading and math.

“The legislature and the leadership have committed to getting it to where any four year old that wants it can have access to it. So the progress we’ve made over the last several years and the progress I think we will continue to make over next three to four years to get it to that full implementation is something that will change this state remarkably for the better,” Jay Love, chairman of finance, Business Education Alliance.

The governor’s request does not yet indicate what communities would receive the new classrooms.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan
Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was...
Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
TH-67 Retirement
Fort Rucker says goodbye to a long time training aircraft
TH-67 Retirement
TH-67 Retirement
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in this February 16, 2021 photo.
John Merrill flirts with U.S. Senate run