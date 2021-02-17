Advertisement

Double red flag fines to increase to $500 on first offense in South Walton

Fines for violating double red flag warnings will go up this summer.
Fines for violating double red flag warnings will go up this summer.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

You’ll want to pay closer attention to the beach flags if you plan on visiting South Walton’s beaches this year.

Tuesday, Walton County commissioners approved raising the fine for disobeying double red flag warnings on the beach to $500.

That’s for a first offense.

Double red flags mean the waters of the Gulf of Mexico are closed to swimmers due to dangerous conditions.

Beach safety director for the South Walton Fire District David Vaughn said, over the last year they saw more defiance of the beach flag warnings.

“Being in the water is being in the water, that’s been our stance all along, and so we’ve always tried to promulgate a message of staying on the dry sand because when the water’s closed, the water’s closed,” said Vaughn.

South Walton Fire District and Code Compliance leaders will meet next month to talk about the precise definition of what is considered “in the water.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan
Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was...
Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
Geneva downs St. James 73-56
TH-67 Retirement
Fort Rucker says goodbye to a long time training aircraft
TH-67 Retirement
TH-67 Retirement
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in this February 16, 2021 photo.
John Merrill flirts with U.S. Senate run