Dothan schools closed for second vaccine clinic
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will be closed on March 5 for a second vaccination clinic.
Dothan City Schools Administration announced that all Dothan schools and offices will be closed on Friday, March 5, 2021, so DCS employees can receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
DCS says this missed day of class will not need to be made up.
Students will return to school on Monday, March 8th.
