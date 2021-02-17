Dothan schools closed for second vaccine clinic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will be closed on March 5 for a second vaccination clinic.

Dothan City Schools Administration announced that all Dothan schools and offices will be closed on Friday, March 5, 2021, so DCS employees can receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DCS says this missed day of class will not need to be made up.

Students will return to school on Monday, March 8th.

