Dothan City Schools Announces Partnership with the NFHS Network

Dothan City Schools (DCS) and Dothan High School announced their partnership with the NFHS Network in an official press release on Monday.(WTVY)
By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Dothan City Schools (DCS) and Dothan High School announced their partnership with the NFHS Network in an official press release on Monday.

Partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NFHS Network is a combined effort that aims to provide fans the ability to stream high school sports on multiple devices, wherever they are.

The NFHS Network offers the opportunity for greater support of Dothan High sports across the board.

“The network is a great viewing option for parents who cannot attend due to work obligations, for the out of state grandparent, and more,” said Dothan City Schools Public information Officer, Meagan Dorsey.

According to the release, DCS has finalized the installation of their second Pixellot camera in the Dothan High School Convocation Center, and will stream Dothan High’s volleyball tournaments, basketball tournaments, and wrestling matches through this second camera.

As of right now, Dothan High School has started to livestream home basketball games and will continue to manually livestream spring sports (baseball, softball, boys, and girls’ soccer) at their home venues.

One enhancement DCS plans to add for its Fall sports in 2021, is the ability to watch the game while visiting the concession stands.

DCS is also currently working with the City of Dothan to get a third Pixellot camera installed at Rip Hewes Stadium to stream all varsity, junior varsity, and 9th-grade football events as well.

When a fan purchases an annual membership ($69.99), Dothan High School athletics will receive $25 from every membership purchased. Once Dothan High sells more than 99 memberships, they will receive $35 of every membership.

An annual membership will allow you to watch Dothan High on the road (if the school is a member) or any interscholastic event on the NFHS network.

How to sign up to watch:

1.     Go to www.nfhsnetwork.com

2.     Click “subscribe” in the top right-hand corner

3.     Create an account

4.     Select Dothan High School

5.     Purchase an annual pass for $69.99

