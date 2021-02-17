Advertisement

Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was determined to be arson.

Charles Jones and Dezarae Wiggins of Clio, Alabama have been arrested and charged with Theft of Property and Arson.

On January 12, multiple fire departments were called to Car City Auto Sales in Brundidge. When they arrived, both buildings on the property, the main office, and a shop were engulfed. For two hours, the fire burned through the buildings.

On January 15, the state fire marshal confirmed that the fire was arson.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office investigators will hold a press conference on Thursday to release details on the arrests.

